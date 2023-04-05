Could an LSU professor have the answer to a lithium battery alternative?

An associate professor at LSU is using a Board of Regents grant to design a non-metal rechargeable battery that might one day replace lithium batteries on Earth and in space.

While lithium batteries have grown in popularity over the past three decades, there are issues with them, says Ying Wang of LSU’s mechanical engineering department.

“It’s not sustainable and is very expensive, and the U.S. does not have deep reserves for lithium,” Wang says. “Also, if you are extracting lithium from mines, you are using a tremendous amount of water, which has a severe impact on the environment.”

Wang and her group of mechanical engineering students have been working on a non-metal battery with a water-based electrolyte that is safer than an electrolyte in a lithium battery, which uses flammable and toxic organic solvents. The LSU team’s battery is also lighter, more affordable and biodegradable in comparison with the industry-standard lithium battery.

Wang has spoken with NASA personnel about the battery and its potential use in space. While rechargeable lithium ion batteries are currently used in space systems, safety issues regarding lithium have caused concerns about the batteries’ use.

Wang’s ammonium-ion battery has a significantly depressed freezing point, allowing it to be used in subzero temperatures like space systems. LSU plans to test the battery under extreme conditions as is required by NASA.

This story originally appeared in an April 4 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.