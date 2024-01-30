LSU-led team lands largest grant in NSF history to cut emissions

A statewide team led by LSU has secured the largest grant ever awarded by the U.S. National Science Foundation, totaling up to $160 million over the next 10 years in support of Louisiana’s energy industry.

The grant, called the NSF Engines award, will primarily focus on Louisiana’s energy transition and the decarbonization of the state’s industrial corridor. According to a statement from LSU, the funding will go toward creating jobs in the energy sector, developing innovative solutions to energy challenges and training the energy workforce. The grant aims to position Louisiana as a global leader in energy-related research and development.

In total, 10 teams spanning 18 states were awarded NSF Engines grants with a potential investment of nearly $1.6 billion over the next decade.

Louisiana’s team is called Future Use of Energy in Louisiana, or FUEL. It comprises more than 50 private and public partners, including community and technical colleges, energy companies, state agencies and universities. The team is led by Andrew Maas, associate vice president for research at LSU’s Office of Innovation & Ecosystem Development.

FUEL will build upon the work already being done by the LSU Institute for Energy Innovation, which was established in 2022 to coordinate LSU’s efforts related to the energy transition while also serving as a single access point to the university’s energy resources.

Through Louisiana Economic Development, the state will contribute to the project with an additional $67.5 million in funding over the next 10 years. That funding will aim to help higher education partners build world-class teams to convert research into practical solutions.

