LSU football players to profit off jersey sales

  • By Business Report Staff

LSU football fans can now buy customizable Nike jerseys, featuring the name and number of their favorite player, with the student-athlete getting compensated for part of the purchase.

Officially launched last Thursday, the program was created by licensed sports merchandiser Fanatics and OneTeam, an organization that specializes in group licensing, marketing, media, and investing to maximize the value of name, image and likeness deals. Dozens of colleges are participating in the program, which athletes must opt-in to.

LSU has near-unanimous team participation in the jersey sales, and Athletic Director Scott Woodward says the school plans to expand the jersey program to other sports. See the announcement from LSU. 


