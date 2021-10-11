LSU drops Tiger Stadium COVID-19 entrance protocols ahead of this weekend’s game

LSU will lift its COVID-19 entrance protocols for football games in Tiger Stadium, beginning with this weekend’s Oct. 16 game against Florida.

Officials say the policy change is in response to the decline in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the state and in the Baton Rouge area. Fans still will be asked to wear masks in the indoor areas of the stadium.

“The COVID-19 rates in Louisiana have dropped dramatically across the state over the last couple of weeks, and today the state has a positivity rate below 5 percent,” says Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and a member of the Southeastern Conference’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force. “Because of this success, we are able to lift the vaccine and testing requirements for entry into Tiger Stadium.”