LSU should have ‘the best coastal science program in the world,’ says president William Tate

Coastal science, cybersecurity and agriculture will be some of the main areas LSU will focus on under the current administration, LSU President William Tate says.

Tate says the goal is not only producing top-notch research but commercializing that research with the private sector. He says he wants to boost the university’s impact on the state’s economy, an aspect of the flagship’s mission where critics have said it has fallen short.

“I do think we need to strengthen our relationships on that front,” Tate told Daily Report shortly after addressing the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge this week, adding that people who study and research at LSU will have unique opportunities to be local entrepreneurs. “We obviously have a robust impact on the economy. I think we can be even stronger, and I think we can help build out our business community.”