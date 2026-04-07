Louisiana’s Old State Capitol will display the Napoleon-signed Louisiana Purchase document this spring

Louisiana’s Old State Capitol is set to display an important piece of both the state’s and the nation’s history in a new exhibit titled “Bought for A Song: A Young Nation Expands.”

The exhibit will feature the French exchange copy of the convention between the Republic of France and the United States of America. The historic agreement signed by Napoleon Bonaparte finalized the Louisiana Purchase.

“This exhibit is not only going to display that original document, its cover page and a copy of the signature page, it will also hold small educational displays about the role of the Mississippi in this whole transaction, what this transaction was, who was involved and what people at the time were saying about it,” museum curator Anna Mahoney says.

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The Louisiana Purchase was signed in 1803, and the document secured the port of New Orleans, removed France from North America and began debates on the issues of slavery. From April 14 to July 11, the document will sit inside the Louisiana Old State Capitol on loan from the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

“This is really a display enhancing this one single object, so that’s kind of rare,” Mahoney says. “Usually, you have a bunch of objects in an exhibit, and it explores like a big idea through multiple themes. We have this one object and this one piece of information about the transfer of land to the new United States that came to be known as the Louisiana Purchase. So the focus is really on a micro level.”

The exhibition also coincides with the anniversary of the signing on April 30, 1803, which doubled the size of the young United States and transformed Louisiana’s role in American history. The Louisiana Purchase is made up of three parts: The Treaty of Cession and the two conventions defining the financial aspects of the sale.

The conventions formalized financial arrangements associated with the Louisiana Purchase and reshaped the trade, migration, culture and political power across the continent. Signed by First Consul of the Republic of France Napoleon Bonaparte, this agreement allowed the United States to acquire 828,000 square miles of territory for approximately $15 million. Coming out to a bargain of about 4 cents an acre, the land has often been described as being “bought for a song,” hence the name of the exhibit.

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“The Louisiana Purchase stands as a bold reminder of our State’s unique and defining history in the United States. Louisiana has been and always will be central to America’s growth and ambition,” Governor Jeff Landry said in a press release. “I am thankful to President Trump for granting our State this extraordinary honor, and I also extend my gratitude to Secretary of State Nancy Landry for overseeing this process. There is no better way to celebrate our country’s 250th Birthday, and it is my hope that all Louisianians will take the time to see this critical piece of American and Louisiana history.”

The museum encourages all Louisianians to experience this rare opportunity to view an original document that helped define modern-day Louisiana and the United States. The exhibit will also be presented in English and French to honor Louisiana’s deep cultural ties to France.

Today, the Old State Capitol serves as a museum of political history; however, it was once known as a statehouse that has withstood war, fire, scandal and more. The 176-year-old establishment, and the Secretary of State’s eight other museums, bring the stories of Louisiana and its people to life through exhibitions such as “Bought for A Song: A Young Nation Expands.”

“We’re proud to partner with the National Archives to showcase the original Louisiana Purchase document. With the stroke of a pen, this agreement more than doubled the size of our nation and stands as one of the most significant real estate transactions in American history,” Secretary of State Nancy Landry said in a press release. “We invite everyone to join us as we welcome this remarkable piece of history back to the land it helped create.”

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The museum also has an upcoming exhibition discussing the four expeditions that Thomas Jefferson sent out after the Louisiana Purchase, beginning in June. Guests who visit the Louisiana Old State Capitol in June will have the opportunity to witness both exhibits.

Admission is free and open to the public during regular museum hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

To accommodate anticipated crowds on opening week, “Bought For A Song: A Young Nation Expands” will operate on timed entry slots from 10 a.m. to noon, noon to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations can be made here. Admission will remain free following the first week.