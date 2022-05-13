Why Louisiana is one of the most dangerous places in the country to ride a bicycle, sponsored by Dudley DeBosier

Riding a bicycle can be an inexpensive, fun, and an environmentally friendly alternative to driving a car. It’s also an excellent form of physical exercise. Unfortunately, it can also be dangerous—especially in Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, in 2019 alone there were 22 bicycle fatalities and 728 bicycle injuries in Louisiana. Louisiana routinely ranks around second or third for the highest number of bicyclist fatalities in the United States. Want to know why?

