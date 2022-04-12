How does Louisiana compare to other states for drunk diving? Sponsored by Dudley DeBosier

Drunk driving is a serious problem in the United States, and in Louisiana. Louisiana had one of the highest rates of fatal drunk driving crashes in the country in 2019, with 30% of fatal crashes involving a driver with a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08% or more.

Drunk driving is extremely common in Louisiana’s parishes, and disproportionately affects young people and men. Alcohol-impaired driving caused 9.4 deaths per 100,000 people in Louisiana among 21- to 24-year-olds. This is higher than the national average of 6.2 per 100,000.

In 2019, male drivers were killed in alcohol-related crashes in Louisiana at a rate of 7.4 per 100,000 people (higher than the national rate of 4.9 per 100,000). Comparatively, female drivers were killed in drunk driving crashes at a rate of only 2.1 per 100,000 (still higher than the national average of 1.6 per 100,000).