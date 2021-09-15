Looking to buy or build a house in Baton Rouge? Add Ida recovery to the list of roadblocks

Lumber prices have come down a bit recently, though they remain higher than pre-pandemic levels and the dip has been offset by increases to other building materials.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Producer Price Index, the prices of goods used as inputs to residential construction including and excluding energy have risen 19% and 12%, respectively, year-to-date. For comparison, prices for consumer goods were up 5.3% in August compared to August 2020, according to the Consumer Price Index.

Todd Waguespack, managing partner for Baton Rouge-based Level Homes, says his company has been “doing fine” when it comes to maintaining its workforce, but he expects to lose people seeking work in the post-storm recovery, at least temporarily. He says he saw a similar dynamic play out last year when Hurricane Laura devastated southwest Louisiana.

Waguespack also has been dealing with supply shortages, a problem he fears will only get worse in Ida’s aftermath. Windows, garage doors and appliances are among the items that have been difficult to get, he says.

“Every day it’s a different battle,” Waguespack says.

This article originally appeared in a Sept. 14 edition of Daily Report. For continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida’s impacts, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.

