A look back at investment in Baton Rouge this year

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber last week celebrated 12 companies that made the decision to locate or expand in the Capital Region in 2023, representing over $430 million in capital expenditures and nearly 500 new jobs.

At its annual Big Wins Bash, BRAC shared that over $4 billion in capital investment and over 2,500 jobs were announced in feasibility projects in 2023, mainly in new energy projects.

Overall, some 520 new direct jobs were added in the region—56 of which were added in emerging sectors.

This year closes the second year of BRAC’s five-year strategic plan, BRING IT!, which aims to create 500 new jobs in the emerging sectors of health and life sciences, new energy and software development.

Companies honored for their recent expansions include: Capitol City Produce, Delta Treatment, Georgia-Pacific, Gutsy, Honeywell International, Howell Foundry, Integer Technologies, International Mezzo, Pipe & Steel Industrial Fabricator, Placid Refining Co., Shell Catalysts & Technologies LP and Syngenta.

This story originally appeared in a Dec. 19 issue of Daily Report.