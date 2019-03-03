Local singer Luna Loxx talks growth and her upcoming album release

Upon meeting her, Luna Curry’s soft and melodic voice may come as a surprise. She has face piercings, a striking rose tattoo on her neck and “504” tattooed on the outside of her right hand—an homage to her hometown of New Orleans.

But on stage as Luna Loxx, she reveals a different side. As she performs—most recently at Bloom Festival in downtown Baton Rouge last October—her voice is smooth and sultry but still commanding. Her body sways from side to side to the moody electronic beats, and she captivates the audience with her old soul and youthful smile.

With her second project, Blü, in the works, Curry says she has more songs, music videos and performances in store for her listeners. Her upcoming album includes tracks about love, heartbreak and other emotions that Curry has found easier to express through music.

“I never expected my music to touch people the way that it does,” she says. “I’m really making music about the feelings that feel unexplainable in my brain, so the fact that other people can relate to that brings tears to my eyes. It definitely motivates me.”

The 23-year-old singer has been passionate about music all her life. She has been making up songs in her head since she was 6, writing down lyrics on napkins and scraps of paper. Curry says she’s inspired by artists like Frank Ocean, Erykah Badu, Sade and Andre 3000. As a child she thought she’d grow up to be a rock star. Turns out, her daydreams would become reality.

Curry’s catalog of songs so far are an eclectic mix of glitchy beats, atmospheric electronic sounds and soothing melodies strung together by her dreamy voice, often drenched in echoey effects. The feelings behind her songs match up perfectly with the color palette of her music videos and album covers—washed out pinks, blues, greens and violets.

“I see colors when I write,” Curry says. “That’s why my very first project was called Verde, which means green. My next project is called Blü because that’s what I’ve been feeling.”

On a normal day, she can be spotted wearing baggy pants, Vans sneakers and a crop top with assorted rings on her fingers. But like her music, her soulful indie artist style is always evolving.

Growing up, Curry says she felt like an outcast. She had different tastes and interests than her peers, so she felt misunderstood. Since she started singing, she says her songs have become an emotional outlet providing a connection with others.

She released that first project, Verde, in 2015—a soothing five-track EP with songs like the ambient “Lost Princess” and trippy “Luna Eclipse.” In October 2018, she headlined the second year of Bloom Festival downtown, where she performed fan favorites like “Please” and “H8.” And she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

In January, she dropped the single “Heart Stood Still,” which strips back some of the effects on her vocals so the quality of her voice and lyrics are front and center.

Curry is aiming to release the album Blü later this spring. Until then, she plans to continue writing, performing live at local venues and expanding her craft. soundcloud.com/lunaloxx

This article was originally published in the March 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.