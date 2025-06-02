Local Realtor Shawn Gee is hooked on Baton Rouge’s charm

“I was thinking if I make (posts) about the city … if 0.01% reach out to me, I’d rather have that than to call 100 people a day that don’t want to talk to me,” Gee laughs.

Don’t expect to only find posts about listings and walk-throughs, either. Instead, Gee has turned into a bit of a local guide, showing off happenings and new businesses, using trending sounds, remaking memes and hooking in viewers with his friendly “Howdy, Baton Rouge!”

“Social media is the No. 1 thing that fuels my business,” Gee says.

Gee started his career teaching music in the Capital Region. He says making skate videos as a kid and teaching videos during the pandemic made social media editing come easily. In 2021, he became a licensed real estate agent, and now guides clients through the home-buying, inspection and closing processes.

“I’m a teacher at heart,” Gee says. “I still get to teach in some capacity.”

Gee loves the community that he’s connected with through his current career path. Today, he’s amassed around 34,000 followers across platforms. And by attending events throughout the Red Stick, supporting local establishments and getting to know clients, Gee says he’s gotten to know another side of the city he calls home.

Hailing from Slidell, Gee says he wasn’t familiar with the Capital Region until he enrolled at LSU in 2012. After graduating, Gee says he became hooked on Baton Rouge’s coziness.

These days, when he’s not working, Gee is out on the town with his wife, Laura, and his two pups, Noctis and Clementine.

His favorite activities include attending Capital City events and festivals like White Light Night and Night Market BTR, grabbing a bite at Simple Joe Café or French Truck Coffee, and thrift shopping at Circa 1857 or The Pink Elephant Antiques.

He says the city’s charm is something his clients have noticed, too.

“Coming from a smaller city to here, I was just like, ‘Dude, this is amazing,’” Gee says. “As a Realtor, I talk with people, and they feel the same way. … It depends on who you ask and their past experiences before they come here. (Baton Rouge) felt like a small big city because there are a lot of people here, but you don’t see massive skyscrapers.”

This article was originally published in the June 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.