Local job portal BR Works launches phase two, new features

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today launched phase two of BR Works, a regional jobs portal for the Capital Region that features technology to match job seekers with local positions as well as regional training opportunities and resources for both job seekers and employers.

Phase two offers a new feature that helps job seekers flag skills gaps between existing competencies and those required for desired positions and recommends training providers.

Visitors to the site can complete a simple skills assessment or upload a resume to be matched to open jobs in the region, ranked by compatibility. Alternatively, job seekers can browse all available regional jobs, sorting by job title or industry sector. The platform lists median salary for a given job, and, when available, the posted salary.

With the phase two rollout, the site now aggregates training programs from local institutions such as LSU, Southern University, Baton Rouge Community College, Fortis College, Medical Training College and Delta College, plus online courses from national learning platforms like Udemy.

BRAC began offering BR Works in a simplified form in 2020 in response to the drastic changes to the jobs landscape amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

