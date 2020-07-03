Local distilleries make hand sanitizers during the COVID-19 pandemic

During the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, hand sanitizer was nearly impossible to keep on the shelves at grocery stores. So local and regional businesses, including distilleries like Three Roll Estate, Sugarfield Spirits and NOLA Brewing Co., took the community’s safety into their own hands.

Three Roll Estate began making hand sanitizer from 80% ethyl alcohol plus glycerol and hydrogen peroxide. The distillery makes it in various sizes, including 32-ounce bottles, 1-gallon jugs, 5-gallon pails, 55-gallon drums, 275-gallon storage totes and 6,240-gallon tankers. NOLA Brewing Co. also sells hand sanitizer online and in-stores at Calandro’s Supermarket in Baton Rouge. At the Sugarfield Spirits distillery, people can bring their own bottles to fill with hand sanitizer at the dispenser—no purchase required.

From health care workers to stay-at-home parents, local distilleries are helping countless Baton Rougeans slow the spread with hand sanitizers that are free or affordable. Here are some locally made hand sanitizers to try around town.

Other south Louisiana hand sanitizer makers

• Roulaison Distilling Co. | shop.roulaison.com

• Seven Three Distilling Co. | seventhreedistilling.com

• Urban South | urban-south-brewery.square.site

This article was originally published in the July 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.