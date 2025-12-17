Local creatives share how life in the Red Stick has shaped their work

As the capital of such a soulful state, it makes sense that art abounds in Baton Rouge. And with subjects often depicting our region’s people, food, music and cultural traditions, many of these pieces could have only originated here.

Over the years, 225 has published a recurring Artist’s Perspective feature, sharing the stories behind locally made paintings, drawings, photos and mixed-media pieces. This time, we’ve asked four makers to tell us how the city has shaped their lives—and in turn, their work.

This article was originally published in the November 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.