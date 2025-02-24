This local app is making parking easier one state at a time

Baton Rouge parking solutions app ParkZen is expanding its footprint locally and nationwide.

ParkZen is working with The Baton Rouge Clinic on Perkins Road to integrate technology with the health care app MyChart to show real-time parking availability at the clinic beginning in April. This will allow clinic visitors to log into the MyChart app and save time searching for parking by receiving a notification of what parking spots are open.

The app is also partnering with the Downtown Development District to provide live parking information for downtown, notifying app users about available parking spots and pricing upon arrival to the downtown area. ParkZen also plans to engage with established third-party parking vendors to integrate their systems and create seamless parking experiences for app users. Manos Chatzopoulos, CEO and founder of ParkZen, says more downtown parking information will be added to the app this summer.

The parking solutions app is also working to incorporate its technology into the LSU mobile app, showing campus parking availability for app users. A link for ParkZen is already featured on the LSU app, but Chatzopoulos says the company plans to fully embed its technology onto the app and offer more parking data by summer.

In 2024, ParkZen added a feature to pay for parking directly on the app. Chatzopoulos says the company is in the early stages of exploring a potential partnership with L’Auberge Casino Hotel Baton Rouge to streamline its valet service. The app plans to automate and digitize the valet pick-up and drop-off process so drivers can drop their car off at the entrance, scan a QR code, pay through the app and virtually request their car for pick-up before leaving the casino and hotel.

Since launching the app in 2021, ParkZen has incorporated various updates, added new features and grown its presence at universities and park-and-ride lots across the U.S. Chatzopoulos says his company wants to continue expanding at universities, hospitals, shopping malls and commercial areas. ParkZen plans to grow its valet and in-app payment services and expand in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and other states.

ParkZen has app users and partnerships throughout the U.S. including Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, California, Maryland, Tennessee and Puerto Rico.

This story was originally published by Daily Report on Feb. 21