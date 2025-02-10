Live After 5 will return to a full schedule after local companies step up

Baton Rouge’s free concert series will return to a full, six-show lineup after MAPP Construction and b1Bank stepped up as financial backers of the series, Mayor-President Sid Edwards’ office announced Friday.

Each of the two sponsors contributed $15,000 to Live After 5 to ensure a six-show schedule for both the spring and fall. The investment comes at a critical moment for the popular concert series, as budget constraints had previously reduced its number of shows each season from six to four.

Edwards says the investment followed his speech last week at Business Report’s Power Breakfast. During his address, Edwards spoke about the importance of investing in Baton Rouge’s economic and cultural landscape, emphasizing how events like Live After 5 serve as more than just entertainment—they are catalysts for economic growth, tourism and community engagement.

“MAPP Construction and b1Bank wasted no time stepping up to keep the music alive, ensuring Baton Rouge families can continue enjoying this cherished downtown tradition,” Edwards said in a statement.

Further details regarding the concert schedule and lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

This story was originally published by Daily Report on Feb. 7