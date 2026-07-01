Where to find little free pantries in the Capital Region

Hunger has long been an issue in the Capital Region. In East Baton Rouge Parish alone, 16.3% of the population is considered food insecure, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Open 24/7 and maintained by volunteers, little free pantries are intended to close the hunger gap without bureaucratic barriers. They’re positioned in front of churches, businesses, nonprofits and even private homes, making it easy for families to take what they need and for neighbors to drop off donations. Here’s where to find a few:

Note: Locations change and new spots are frequently added. Visit wholeheart.health and littlefreepantryla.com to stay current.

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Smooch My Pooch

18235 Magnolia Bridge Rd., Greenwell Springs

Dave-Co Plumbing

13366 Hooper Rd., Central

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11946 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville

Indian Mound Grocery

16935 Liberty Rd., Central

Kaizen Coworking and Event Space

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14340 Wax Rd., Ste. 101, Central

Brandy Robertson State Farm Insurance

1402 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs

Lighthouse Pentecostal Church

11206 Arnold Rd., Denham Springs

Kiss & Makeup Full Service Salon

38011 Hwy. 621, Unit B, Gonzales

Haus of Bliss Beauty Suites

13660 Florida Blvd., Livingston

Captain Doug’s Rosemound Bait Shop and General Store

5155 Rosemound Loop, St. Francisville

Faith Crossing United Methodist Church

34260 Walker Rd. North, Walker

Christine Palmer, FNP: Restore Health & Wellness

9463 Florida Blvd., Walker

Hug Your People Park

4412 Lee St., Zachary