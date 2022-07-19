My leg hurts—not my neck—so why are you X-raying my spine? sponsored by Spine Center

This is a common question we receive from patients with a conditional called radiculopathy. Radiculopathy is defined as disease of the nerve root, a condition that can be marked by radiating pain into one or more of the extremities. The problem occurs in the spine where the nerve roots are located. Symptoms can affect daily activities and in some cases, can be debilitating in nature.

By the time you have made it to your spine specialist, you may have had some treatment already. This might include the use of NSAIDs, muscle relaxers, or other pain alleviating medications. Treatment may have also included physical therapy or chiropractic care. If these treatments fail to significantly modify or reduce your pain, you may be a candidate for advanced imaging to determine the cause of your radiculopathy. Read the full article for more reasons for radiculopathy.

