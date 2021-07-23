×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Learn about the Baton Rouge-connected athletes you can catch in the Tokyo Olympics

  • By Kelli Bozeman

Early this morning, the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics took place, with all the fireworks, pomp and circumstance as each participating country paraded its athletes through Tokyo’s $1.5 billion stadium.

Among the athletes you might spot in today’s televised recaps are some faces who have called Baton Rouge home—either as homegrown talents or as LSU alums.

They join a roster of names that are now part of Baton Rouge and Olympic lore: Willie Davenport. Carly Patterson. Warren Morris. Seimone Augustus. These are just a few of the local athletes who have not only competed in the Olympic Games but have brought home the gleaming hardware that meant they were among the best in the world.

And beginning this weekend, new names are being added to the list of Baton Rouge-connected talents who have made their countries’ Olympic teams, in the hopes of turning their own dreams of medals into reality.

inRegister put together a summary of those athletes who have punched their tickets to Tokyo as of press time. Read on and wow your friends and family with a bit of trivia and knowledge about who is competing.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Artist Jeremiah Ariaz on his 'Louisiana Trail Riders' photography series
NEXT ARTICLE
The three biggest takeaways from LSU's appearance at SEC Media Days

Latest Stories