Learn about the Baton Rouge-connected athletes you can catch in the Tokyo Olympics

Early this morning, the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics took place, with all the fireworks, pomp and circumstance as each participating country paraded its athletes through Tokyo’s $1.5 billion stadium.

Among the athletes you might spot in today’s televised recaps are some faces who have called Baton Rouge home—either as homegrown talents or as LSU alums.

They join a roster of names that are now part of Baton Rouge and Olympic lore: Willie Davenport. Carly Patterson. Warren Morris. Seimone Augustus. These are just a few of the local athletes who have not only competed in the Olympic Games but have brought home the gleaming hardware that meant they were among the best in the world.