L’Auberge gets into the sports betting craze with new facility opening today

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge announced plans last week to open its sports betting facility Monday, Nov. 1, after receiving its license from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

According to the casino, The Sportsbook at L’Auberge will feature 25 sports betting kiosks and ticket writer stations to support thousands of betting options for its customers. The Sportsbook will allow betting at two locations, one on the casino floor and one in the Promenade arena that will be open until 10 p.m. on weeknights and until 11 p.m. on weekends.

Harrah’s in New Orleans, Boomtown Casino in Harvey, L’Auberge Baton Rouge and Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City were all issued licenses Friday, Ronnie Johns, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, told WAFB-TV.