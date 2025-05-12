The latest on Visit Baton Rouge’s future headquarters

The renovation of Visit Baton Rouge’s future headquarters on Lafayette Street is expected to go out for bids later this year, with construction expected to be completed in late 2026 or early 2027.

Project architect Lisa Nice of GFP Architecture & Interior Design provided project updates at Visit Baton Rouge’s open house event last Thursday, May 8, celebrating National Tourism Week.

VBR closed on the unoccupied historic building near Hotel Indigo and the Hilton in February after the organization signed a purchase agreement for the space in September.

The roughly 12,300-square-foot building has been vacant for decades and is missing a roof. VBR has outgrown the 7,200-square-foot space on Third Street that it has occupied for nearly 20 years.

Nice says plans for the new space include a visitor’s center, a selfie station, pop-up retail, a film area, a reception area, and event space. She adds that they are trying to include an occupied roof deck on the third level, which would add 1,500 square feet.

“We’re working on how to do that and make that work with some historical tax credits, but that’s our goal,” she says.

The state bond commission approved VBR’s request last year to seek a $7 million loan to purchase and renovate the building.

Last week, VBR unveiled its new brand identity and advertising campaign highlighting Baton Rouge’s refined yet accessible culinary, cultural and family-friendly qualities.

The new “Our Place, Your Pace” campaign highlights the distinctive and metropolitan experiences that Baton Rouge offers and encourages visitors to explore the area at their pace.

The brand’s new logo mark is inspired by the quatrefoil shape that appears in architecture and designs throughout the city.