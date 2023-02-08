Last call: Best of 225 nominations close Feb. 8 at 5 p.m.

There are still a few hours left to decide who will be nominated for this year’s Best of 225 Awards. Write-in nominations close today at 5 p.m.

The nominations determine which people and businesses end up on the ballot this year. Fill in the ballot at 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 with your picks for awards like Best New Restaurant, Best Burger, Best Chef, Best Live Music Venue and many more. Residents of the 225 area code can submit nominations for as many award categories as they’d like. (And you’re not required to fill out the whole ballot.)

After nominations are tallied, final voting will run Feb. 27 to April 3.

Nominees will be unveiled at our Best of 225 Voting Kick-off Party on Feb. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Solera. Enjoy paella, passed tapas and your choice of a cocktail (including Spanish wine, Spanish beer, red or white sangria). The event is sponsored by Solera Restaurant, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge and European Wax Center. Find tickets and more info here.