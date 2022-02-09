×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Last call for Best of 225 Award nominations

This is it: Only a few hours remain to make your write-in nominations for the 2022 Best of 225 Awards. The nominations form closes Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 5 p.m.

Your nominations today will 100% determine which people and businesses end up on the final ballot later this spring. So, head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to nominate all your favorite restaurants, bars, people and businesses for this year’s awards.

Nominations run through Wednesday, Feb. 9. Residents of the 225 area code can submit nominations for as many award categories as they’d like. (And you’re not required to fill out the whole ballot.)

The final voting ballot will be revealed on March 3. Learn more about the awards process in our FAQ.

And don’t forget to campaign! Here are free downloadable social media post and story templates.

Happy nominating!


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
The Lounge, a new restaurant and bar at LSU, serves campus a sit-down dining experience
NEXT ARTICLE
Baton Rouge artisan bakers share some of their all-time favorite creations

Latest Stories