How do I know if my newborn is eating enough? sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

Parenthood is an amazing journey, and the pediatricians at The Baton Rouge Clinic are here to answer any of the questions that may come along with it, big or small.

When babies are born, their stomachs are about the size of a marble. While they won’t eat much, they will eat frequently. You can expect a newborn to eat 8-10 times per day. After the first 24 hours, babies will be much more eager to eat and may want to eat every hour. This is called “cluster feeding.” Even if it seems like they just ate, go ahead and feed them when they are showing hunger cues like rooting, sucking on their hands, or if they seem unsettled or are crying.

Visit BatonRougeClinic.com for more information. Call 225.246.9290 to schedule an appointment with a Baton Rouge Clinic pediatrician.