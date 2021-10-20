Know a local ‘Woman with a Cause’? Nominate her to be spotlighted in ‘inRegister’

Disaster relief. Arts education. Animal advocacy. The causes are many, but a deep love for and dedication to the dear neighbor is a common thread that connects each of the decade’s worth of inRegister Women with a Cause honorees.

This coming January, 225‘s sister publication is looking to expand that club and recognize a new group of passionate philanthropic females—and the causes that drive them.

Focusing their efforts on change within the Capital City, inRegister looks to spotlight the women who work behind the scenes to make the magic happen, whether organizing fundraisers or spending weekends passing out warm meals. Through their work, they inspire those around them to action.