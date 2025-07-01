Kelli DeLarue is transforming messy spaces to help kids play with purpose

Any parent knows how quickly toys can turn a tidy room into a stress-inducing clutter corner.

Messy spaces can have more of a detrimental impact than most people realize, says Kelli DeLarue, who organizes toy rooms and play spaces for a living.

“It’s important to learn how to create a space that allows your child to explore and ensures everything is developmentally appropriate,” she says.

DeLarue started her career as a certified elementary school teacher. As an educator and a mom, she noticed a pattern in which kids would play with toys for short periods and then forget about them.

When she became pregnant with her middle child, she left teaching and started her own business, Learn to Play with Kelli DeLarue.

Her philosophy is simple: Don’t add more pressure; keep things light and intentional.

When DeLarue first consults with a client, she takes inventory of the toys and space, and then aims to understand how the child plays. She wants to determine what brings them joy and what sparks their curiosity.

DeLarue asks parents to leave their playroom messy so she can observe what the kids are naturally drawn to. From there, her goal is to empower rather than overwhelm the caregivers. She figures out whether parents want to encourage more imagination, support independence or foster sibling play.

DeLarue maps out a personalized plan, including a proposal with pricing and goals, and a shopping list for any additional items needed. Once everything is ready, she returns to the playroom and gets to work. She assembles the furniture, organizes the toys and transforms the chaotic space into a tidy and engaging one.

DeLarue says every decision is rooted in her background in childhood education.

“A dress-up area may not work for everyone, but a cozy corner with books and a kitchen play area might be perfect for a toddler,” she says.

DeLarue offers both in-person and virtual consultations, even working with families as far as North Carolina and Texas. She’s also grown her presence on Instagram, providing practical tips, lifestyle content, and Q&As with other moms and pros specializing in pediatrics and behavior. Recently, she started hosting in-person presentations to teach the core principles of her work, helping families bring her methods home. And she also curates collections of developmentally appropriate toys at Mid City boutique toy store The Modern Munchkin Co.

DeLarue says she hopes to expand her business in 2025, with three educational events already planned and more on the way—all in line with her mission of creating “purposeful and intentional play space for (children) to thrive in.”

This article was originally published in the July 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.