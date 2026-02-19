Judith Vitanza-Kattan debuts a new children’s title inspired by the memory of her father

For Judith Vitanza-Kattan, keeping her father’s memory alive after his passing led her to write a recently released children’s book titled Light and Shadow’s Dreamy Adventures. The sweet and inspiring story follows a brave girl and her peculiar friend, Shadow, as they explore the enchantments of imagination and learn valuable lessons along the way.

“In the midst of grieving, I realized that the lessons my father taught me about kindness, resilience, curiosity and love were too meaningful to keep only in memory,” she says. “Turning those memories into a children’s book allowed me to honor him by passing his wisdom onto the next generation in a way that is gentle, hopeful and accessible.”

Vitanza-Kattan says the book began as a personal project and was never initially intended for publication. “It was almost like a letter to my father,” she explains. “But over time, I realized that the message could resonate with many families, especially those looking for meaningful ways to talk to children about values, love and more.”

Because of these strong memories and feelings, she says the writing process was very organic and emotional. Beginning by writing down the moments and lessons that she remembers from her childhood, many of which were rooted in simple conversations or everyday experiences with her father, she says the characters emerged naturally.

“They are inspired by those memories and shaped in a way that children can easily relate to and understand,” she explains. And while exploring her creative side through writing and illustrating this short story, she says it has allowed her to flourish in ways she never imagined, learning more about herself while preserving her father’s voice and values.

But the adventures don’t stop at the final page of this first book. Vitanza-Kattan says a second book is already in progress, promising readers even more from Light, Shadow and the memory of her father.

Copies are available for purchase locally at The Queen Bee, as well as online from major book retailers. All profits from book sales will go towards mental health programs at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church.

This story was originally published by inRegister on Jan. 30. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.