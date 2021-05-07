Search BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Jennifer Macha-Hebert and Nely Ward of Basic. Photo courtesy Basic. Jennifer Macha-Hebert and Nely Ward of Basic share how they stay focused on health





#225BATONROUGE In 2020, Jennifer Macha-Hebert and Nely Ward were working together as race organizers when COVID-19 interrupted the world of fun runs and marathons. The two used their downtime to launch a dream venture: a lifestyle company they named Basic, which offers fitness training and nutritional coaching. “By teaching kids and adults basic skills in core fitness and nutrition,” Macha-Hebert says, “we knew we could help people make small changes that would lead to big rewards.” Since opening last year, the duo has run fitness camps for kids and worked one-on-one with athletes and sports enthusiasts. This could mean helping a high school volleyball player improve their chances of playing in college, or coaching a working parent to compete in a triathlon. “We help with agility and endurance,” Ward says. “But our overall goal is to get people healthier and happier.” So what do these two competitive runners, Ironman athletes and fans of healthy eating do to keep themselves on track? Here’s a window. basiclivingbr.com

As a working mom, how do you make time for your own fitness?

Sometimes you have to take advantage of the situation. I took up tennis recently, because there was an empty court near where my sons play baseball, and I asked the other moms, ‘Anybody want to start playing tennis?’

What’s your favorite snack?

Chips and salsa are my weakness. But lately, I’ve been snacking on raw broccoli, carrots and cauliflower. It gives me more energy.

Favorite beverage?

Water. And peppermint tea for my allergies.

What’s on your playlist?

Old school hip-hop.

Ward’s routine:

How do you fuel up in the morning?

Eggs over easy with sautéed spinach and mushrooms.

What’s your nutrition routine?

I have celiac disease, so I usually eat paleo. And I’d probably call myself a pescatarian since I eat mostly fish.

What’s your workout routine?

I run 40 miles a week, including speed work and a long run on Fridays. I also walk my dog and do Yoga with Adriene on YouTube.

What’s on your playlist?

Nothing. I leave my phone at home while I run. I let my mind run free.

Routine Reveal is a recurring 225 feature on locals’ wellness routines. Pitch us a health or fitness expert at [email protected]

This article was originally published in the May 2021 issue of 225 magazine.

