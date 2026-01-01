January 2026’s calendar of can’t-miss events in the Capital Region

Jan. 4

Krewe of D’ville is getting a jump on Mardi Gras celebrations by hosting a parade before the traditional start of the season. Gather your krewe and kick off Carnival with this festive happening in Ascension Parish. Find it on Facebook

Jan. 7

Try your luck with blackjack, roulette, poker, slots and more at General Informatics’ 2026 Casino Night Fundraiser at the Baton Rouge Marriott. Proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana. kickoff.geninf.com

Jan. 9 + 30

Support local artists and crafters at the Full Moon Market, an after-dark artisan market in Plaquemine. Shop a little bit of everything from artists, makers, bakers and chefs. Find it on Facebook.

Jan. 10

Experience iconic hits from the ’70s live with the Black Jacket Symphony’s performance of Pink Floyd’s full album The Dark Side of the Moon at the River Center Theatre. The group brings these songs to life with a full band and stunning visuals. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Jan. 14-18

Manship Theatre celebrates the diversity of the Jewish experience through film with the annual Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival. Since 2007, this festival has aimed to inspire viewers and highlight the multicultural community in Baton Rouge. brjff.com

Jan. 16

The Walrus: A New Orleans Beatles Experience will bring the iconic music of the Fab Four to New Roads with a show that’s sure to transport you back in time to peak Beatlemania. Twist, shout and sing your heart out to the group’s biggest hits. artscouncilofpointecoupee.org

Jan. 17

The Harlem Globetrotters are touring the nation and making a pit stop at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The group is celebrating over 100 years of heart-stopping tricks and eyebrow-raising stunts. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Jan. 17 + 18

Lace up your running shoes for the 15th annual Louisiana Marathon. Runners and their supporters can enjoy live music, local cuisine and enthusiastic community support. Don’t want to run the full 26.2 miles? Sign up for the quarter- or half-marathons, 5K or kids’ marathon. thelouisianamarathon.com

Jan. 17 + 19

Revitalize local neighborhoods as part of The Walls Project’s annual MLK Fest. Volunteer for projects like mural painting and garden restoration, and end the weekend with a block party and resource fair. thewallsproject.org/mlkfestbr

Jan. 18

Plant the seed for a greener future at the LSU Ag Center Botanic Gardens and Baton Rouge Green’s Arbor Day celebration, which features tree planting, food trucks, scavenger hunts and a visit from Smokey Bear. A thousand native trees grown by staff and volunteers at Burden will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. batonrougegreen.com

Jan. 24

Celebrate Baton Rouge Gallery’s annual Surreal Salon exhibition at the Surreal Salon Soiree, a night of music, food trucks, surreal art, complimentary beverages and more. Attendees are encouraged to take inspiration from the over five dozen featured artworks for their attire. Don an over-the-top headpiece, spread a set of costume wings or get creative with face paint for this unique local event. batonrougegallery.org

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

Jan. 1: Allstate Sugar Bowl Game, allstatesugarbowl.org

Jan. 6: Phunny Phorty Phellows parade, phunnyphortyphellows.com

Jan. 9-11: Fan Expo New Orleans 2026, fanexpohq.com/fanexponeworleans

ACADIANA

Jan. 17: Mardi Gras Traditions Night, childrensmuseumofacadiana.com

Jan. 21-28: Cinema on the Bayou, cinemaonthebayou.com

Jan. 23: Candlelight: 90s Hip-Hop on Strings, feverup.com

This article was originally published in the January 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.