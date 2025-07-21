It’s a love story: Bride-to-be says ‘yes’ at Red Stick Reads’ grand opening

Love stories are best sellers at Red Stick Reads. Just months after the original location hosted its first wedding, a bride-to-be said “yes” during the grand opening of the store’s new chapter on Government Street.

While visiting local shops during Hot Art Cool Nights, Sarah Brown and Jake Roblez walked into the grand opening celebration of the new Red Stick Reads location as one of their last stops of the night. Little did Sarah know the celebration would soon take on a new meaning, as Jake got down on one knee and proposed.

“We were in the horror section,” Sarah laughs. “But it was just the perfect little corner.”

The couple had joined friends for the evening, who insisted they attend the annual arts and culture festival in Mid City despite the rainy weather. Jake had looped them in on his plans and asked them to have their phones ready to document the special moment.

“I had zero clue,” Sarah says. ”And I was in shock that our friends didn’t give it away.”

Jake and Sarah met through a dating app, having both stayed in Baton Rouge after attending LSU. “We both came here for LSU, but we didn’t meet at LSU,” she explains. “We both just never left because we like the city too much.”

For date nights, the two enjoy taking walks to Red Stick Reads on Government, where they reminisce about that rainy night in May. “It’s lovely because it’s super close to our house now, so we just get our steps in,” she says with a laugh.

This story was originally published by inRegister on July 11. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.