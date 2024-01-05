‘The Iron Claw,’ filmed in Baton Rouge, turns a profit at the box office

The Iron Claw, a new film from A24 that filmed in Baton Rouge in 2022, has surpassed its budget at the box office.

The film is a sports drama based on the true story of the Von Erichs, an American professional wrestling family notable for the string of tragedies that befell it. It stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson as the inseparable Von Erich brothers.

The Iron Claw was shot on an estimated $15 million budget and, to date, has grossed $18,221,133 at the box office. The film has been received positively by critics and general audiences alike, currently sitting at an 89% critics score and a 93% audience score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

This story originally appeared in a Jan. 5 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.