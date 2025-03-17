Inside Digital Knomad, a new art and creative space downtown

For Digital Knomad president Timesha Abdel-Ra’oof and vice president Kahil Abdel, art is a way of life.

The husband-and-wife-team and parents of five opened the art and multimedia studio downtown at 227 Florida St. about a year ago. The front of the space houses Smoky Bean Roasting Co. and House Brew with a familiar coffee shop ambiance. And toward the back, there are additional, quieter areas and an art space.

So far, it’s hosted decoupage workshops, photoshoots, art markets, paint and sip nights, and rotating art displays featuring local artists.

The concept of Digital Knomad has been in the works since 2020 and the space officially opened in March 2024. Abdel was focused on solo ventures and coffee shops when the pandemic hit. After seeing a YouTube video of someone in a Mercedes-Benz sprinter van creating in the middle of the desert, he thought to himself, “I could do the same thing.”

“Digital Knomad, to me, is a place for digital nomads to nomad around,” he adds.

Abdel says he was interested in Digital Knomad’s current Florida Street building for about two or three years but could not get in touch with the owner. Eventually, Abdel went to the building in person to talk to the owner and secure the space. He says he wanted to be in downtown Baton Rouge so patrons could come into the space to work on their tasks or projects and then walk out to the other amenities in the area.

Inside, patrons will find a curated selection of artwork hanging on the walls in the hallway, bathrooms and the art space itself. Featured artists either reach out to the Digital Knomad team or Abdel-Ra’oof and Abdel find them themselves. Artists currently on display include Kareem Griffen, Asante’s Art, Raymond Marmillion III (known as RMIII), Keith “Cartoonman” Douglas, Devin Pierre and Jay Jones.

“You see art and it just captures you,” Abdel-Ra’oof says.

And in addition to art and coffee, the team has more plans for the space. An independent bookstore is in the works, and Abdel says the team is working to get it off the ground with publisher Terrence Smith, who initially pitched the idea to them. They’re still working on visuals and the details of how that concept will come to life, but there are currently books available at Digital Knomad from the publisher.

“It’s constantly changing and evolving,” Abdel says about the space.

Abdel says ultimately they want Digital Knomad to be a place where people can feel comfortable and be able to create. He says the space operates organically to allow people to participate in the “digital nomad” lifestyle.

“It’s a movie set,” Abdel says. “It’s made to be able to make it into whatever scene you want to set.”

“Everyone is an artist,” Abdel-Ra’oof adds.

Digital Knomad is open seven days a week at 227 Florida Blvd. Creatives and patrons call ahead or walk in and ask the House Brew and Smoky Bean teams if they can use the art space in the back, Abdel says. Find updates from Digital Knomad on Instagram at @digitalknomad or online here.