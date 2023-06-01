Inside Christina Melton’s colorful vision for the Knock Knock Children’s Museum

“There seems to be sort of a renewed excitement around the museum, which is really thrilling to me,” she says.

Melton joined the museum following years in public television, documentary production and communications. Much of her work focused on families, including overseeing the education department while she was Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s deputy director and chief content officer. During her time at consulting firm Emergent Method, Melton worked on outreach to under-resourced communities for state programs, including educational and health programs.

These roles helped her learn about engaging with all corners of the community.

“I felt like I had a lot of the skills that would be required to make sure the museum was consistent and serving its mission, its membership, its donors and its community partners,” she says.

Hailing from Atlanta, Melton calls herself a “new native” to Baton Rouge after living here with her husband (a local to the Capital City) for the last 22 years and raising their children here. The city’s families will be a priority for her, as she knows they are always in need of a safe, clean space for their children to explore, create and learn.

“Every single inch of this museum,” she says, “has been intentionally designed to be educational.” knockknockmuseum.org

This article was originally published in the June 2023 issue of 225 magazine.