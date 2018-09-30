Staff members from 225 Magazine, Baton Rouge Business Report and inRegister after completing the Casino Heist escape room at Eye Spy Escape. Staff photo.

These carefully produced and designed escape rooms trap you and a team of friends inside a room full of puzzles, clues, secret doors, codes to be broken and locks to unlock. The goal: Free yourself within the time limit. In the spirit of the season of thrills, we broke down the rooms at three Baton Rouge attractions, 13th Gate Escape, Eye Spy Escape Rooms and Sequestered Escape Room Adventures, including their advertised difficulty.

CUTTHROAT CAVERN

Where: 13th Gate Escape

What: You’re in search of Jean Lafitte’s lost pirate treasure in a Caribbean cave, but you have to get out before the water rises.

Difficulty: ***

WW3: THE CONSPIRACY THEORY

Where: Eye Spy Escape Rooms

What: You must foil a rogue CIA agent’s plot before she sparks World War III and destroys the world as we know it.

Difficulty: ****

AGENT 13

Where: 13th Gate Escape

What: In the WWII bunker of a Nazi scientist, you are searching for a missing Allied agent so you can disable a doomsday device before the clock runs out.

Difficulty: ****

CASINO HEIST

Where: Eye Spy Escape Rooms

What: Use codes, clues and puzzles to pull off an Ocean’s Eleven-style heist and make off with the casino’s cash.

Difficulty: ***

THE COLLECTOR

Where: 13th Gate Escape

What: A serial killer has trapped you at the bottom of a well near his murder lair, and you’re forced to fight through the horrors of his creation to escape.

Difficulty: ***

THE BAKER STREET 5: A SHERLOCK MYSTERY

Where: Eye Spy Escape Rooms

What: You step inside 221B Baker Street, the famed home of Sherlock and Watson, to solve the mystery of a gang of murderers known as the Baker Street 5.

Difficulty: *****

TOMB OF ANUBIS

Where: 13th Gate Escape

What: You’re an Indiana Jones-style hero in this Egyptian-themed chamber, tasked with finding your way out of a sealed tomb.

Difficulty: *****

DEATH ROW

Where: 13th Gate Escape

What: You’ve been wrongfully imprisoned for a crime you didn’t commit, and you’re trying to escape before the guards bring you to the electric chair.

Difficulty: ***

THE DINER

Where: Sequestered Escape Room Adventures

What: You enter an empty diner where someone has left in a hurry, and it’s your job to rescue priceless jewels and solve the mystery of who was last at the diner.

Difficulty: ***

BEQUEST

Where: Sequestered Escape Room Adventures

What: You step into a strange funeral home and try to escape while surrounded by odd objects in jars, dead bodies and the feeling of eeriness drifting in the air.

Difficulty: *****

