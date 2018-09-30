These carefully produced and designed escape rooms trap you and a team of friends inside a room full of puzzles, clues, secret doors, codes to be broken and locks to unlock. The goal: Free yourself within the time limit. In the spirit of the season of thrills, we broke down the rooms at three Baton Rouge attractions, 13th Gate Escape, Eye Spy Escape Rooms and Sequestered Escape Room Adventures, including their advertised difficulty.
CUTTHROAT CAVERN
Where: 13th Gate Escape
What: You’re in search of Jean Lafitte’s lost pirate treasure in a Caribbean cave, but you have to get out before the water rises.
Difficulty: ***
WW3: THE CONSPIRACY THEORY
Where: Eye Spy Escape Rooms
What: You must foil a rogue CIA agent’s plot before she sparks World War III and destroys the world as we know it.
Difficulty: ****
AGENT 13
Where: 13th Gate Escape
What: In the WWII bunker of a Nazi scientist, you are searching for a missing Allied agent so you can disable a doomsday device before the clock runs out.
Difficulty: ****
CASINO HEIST
Where: Eye Spy Escape Rooms
What: Use codes, clues and puzzles to pull off an Ocean’s Eleven-style heist and make off with the casino’s cash.
Difficulty: ***
THE COLLECTOR
Where: 13th Gate Escape
What: A serial killer has trapped you at the bottom of a well near his murder lair, and you’re forced to fight through the horrors of his creation to escape.
Difficulty: ***
THE BAKER STREET 5: A SHERLOCK MYSTERY
Where: Eye Spy Escape Rooms
What: You step inside 221B Baker Street, the famed home of Sherlock and Watson, to solve the mystery of a gang of murderers known as the Baker Street 5.
Difficulty: *****
TOMB OF ANUBIS
Where: 13th Gate Escape
What: You’re an Indiana Jones-style hero in this Egyptian-themed chamber, tasked with finding your way out of a sealed tomb.
Difficulty: *****
DEATH ROW
Where: 13th Gate Escape
What: You’ve been wrongfully imprisoned for a crime you didn’t commit, and you’re trying to escape before the guards bring you to the electric chair.
Difficulty: ***
THE DINER
Where: Sequestered Escape Room Adventures
What: You enter an empty diner where someone has left in a hurry, and it’s your job to rescue priceless jewels and solve the mystery of who was last at the diner.
Difficulty: ***
BEQUEST
Where: Sequestered Escape Room Adventures
What: You step into a strange funeral home and try to escape while surrounded by odd objects in jars, dead bodies and the feeling of eeriness drifting in the air.
Difficulty: *****
This article was originally published in the October 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.
