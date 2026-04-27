Where to find inclusive playgrounds in the Capital Region

In recent years, many parks around the Capital Region have been built or upgraded with accessibility in mind. Adaptive equipment, sensory-friendly integrations and full ADA compliance create inclusive spaces. These parks are a safe, fun way for children with disabilities and their families, friends and caregivers to play outside.

7500 Independence Blvd.

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BREC’s “Play for All” Playground at Independence Community Park was designed for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy. This universally accessible park contains adaptive equipment, tactile and auditory play features, and ground-level activities designed with people with disabilities and their caregivers in mind. Guests can play on adaptive swings, spinners and a merry-go-round.

37433 LA-42 Hwy., Prairieville

The playground at Oak Grove Park is safe and inclusive for children of all abilities. Its biggest safety feature is a cushioned “fall zone” floor. Along with the park’s facilities being fully ADA-compliant, the playground features inclusive equipment. A wheelchair ramp provides access to elevated playground structures, and many play features are placed at low heights.

13350 Hwy. 19, Baker

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The newly renovated Greenwood Park playground is located in one of BREC’s largest community parks. A large, climbable Louisiana black bear structure serves as the focal point of this playground. Thanks to an ADA-compliant transfer bench entry and Flexform slings and ropes, children with mobility challenges can access the climber.

Taylor Conrad Memorial Playground

12636 Sullivan Rd., Central

Taylor Conrad Memorial Playground sits in front of Central Intermediate School. The Central City Autism Awareness group spearheaded the project to make an inclusive playground for children with special needs. Equipment such as ramps, wheelchair swings and braille signage helps make this playground accessible to all children.

Kidz Kove Discovery Park

112 S. Francois Ave., Gonzales

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This pirate-themed park focuses on including children with physical or sensory developmental challenges. Additional park equipment provides easier opportunities for children with special needs to play. A smooth, padded floor ensures extra safety for falls and accessible swings and ramps allow children with mobility differences to play.

979 Government St. and River Rd., Denham Springs

Kidz Korner was built in 2010 in full ADA compliance. Playground equipment like swings and slides caters to different abilities. To cool off in the summer, the park also has a splash pad and a covered pavilion with accessible picnic tables.