Add this to your spring cleaning check list, sponsored by Southern Air

Spring is here and that means it's time to put on your cleaning gloves. Spring cleaning is all about a fresh start and preparing your home for an eventful summer. One item many people forget to check off their list is testing their home's indoor air quality. Indoor air pollutants circulate in your home and can negatively affect your health. Your spring cleaning can only do so much if your air is contaminated with dust, pollen, bacteria, and viruses.