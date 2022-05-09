Improve MS symptoms with a cooling vest, sponsored by Knock Out MS Foundation

Multiple sclerosis, MS, is a chronic disease that impacts the central nervous system. With MS, the immune system attacks the brain and spinal cord resulting in damage to the protective layer covering nerve fibers. This damage disrupts communication between the brain and body, causing unpredictable symptoms such as numbness, fatigue and mood changes.

Heat intolerance is a common symptom for people with MS, causing flare-ups that worsen other MS symptoms. This heat sensitivity can significantly affect one’s ability to function and overall standard of living. Maintaining a lower body temperature has been proven to lessen the negative effects of heat. Cooling vests are one of the best ways to prevent heat-related flare-ups, improving mental and physical performance. Click for more information on how you can help knock out MS.