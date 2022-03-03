×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Improve your home’s indoor air quality, sponsored by Southern Air

  • Sponsored Content

Spring can take a toll on a home’s indoor air quality, but knowing how to improve it can be a valuable tool in staying safe and healthy. Indoor air quality can be affected by the following sources of pollutants:

• Tobacco smoke

• Asbestos

• Pollen

• Household cleaning products

• Hygiene and hair care products

• Outdoor air pollution

• Excess moisture

• Fuel-burning appliances

Southern Air Baton Rouge can perform inspections and tune-ups to your system. We recommend scheduling maintenance twice a year … and don’t forget to change your filters. Every bit counts when it comes to keeping your home fresh. Learn more or schedule your EXCLUSIVE $69 tune-up.


Latest Stories