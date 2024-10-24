It’s an early fall morning at LSU. Cool morning air is finally starting to make its way South to Baton Rouge as hundreds of people gather outside Tiger Stadium. It’s Homecoming weekend, and tailgating students, alums and Tiger fans await kickoff for the matchup against Ole Miss. A herd of students in yellow shirts weaves through the crowd, carrying instruments big and small.

The Golden Band from Tigerland is making its way to its morning marching practice. And on this episode of 225’s Between the Lines, we’re taking an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what a game day is like for the Tiger Band. With the guidance of LSU grad student Cooper Haywood, today I am following the Golden Band’s every move, from morning practice to the afternoon march down Victory Hill. The band asks us not to share the exact details of where or when it practices—some secrets must be kept.

A golf cart ride whisks me to the band’s practice location. There, the members are gathered in circles grouped by instrument, practicing certain sections of their songs. A while later, they practice their scales, along with a few measures of the full performance.

I walk up into the rafters with the band director, Simon Holoweiko, to watch the band practice their formations from above. The constant stopping and starting of formations is giving me flashbacks to my time in high school marching band as a trumpet player. But this is next level.

After practice, the band members start getting dressed in their uniforms. By then, the cooler morning wind has dissipated, which means the students will be wearing their full garb in the heat.

As we make our way to the top of Victory Hill, I get to witness something I’d never seen or heard of as an LSU student: the step-off. The band lines up on the curb on the edge of the street, cheering as the drum major steps off and raises his baton. With the blow of his whistle, everyone rushes into the street and gets into formation.

The band starts marching down the hill, dancing and playing music. It’s getting hectic for me as I scramble to get all of the angles. I let the band pass me, and then I run past them.

By the time I look down at my shoes, I realize I’ve broken a hole through one of the soles in the midst of the chaos.

At the bottom of the hill, the band makes one final march before heading into the PMAC for a pregame performance. And later, they’ll finally make their way over to Death Valley.

I start the trek back to my car—but this time, I’m marching to the sounds I heard earlier that day.

Next time I’m at an LSU game and hear the band, I’ll remember every movement. Because now I’ve seen firsthand how every note has months of practice behind it. For the team’s morale—and your listening enjoyment.