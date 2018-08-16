Formed in London in 1979, new wave outfit The Fixx churned out hits for the better part of the ’80s and ’90s. You’re probably most familiar with the band’s track “One Thing Leads to Another,” a chart-topping song that is easily the group’s most successful single.

This Monday, Manship Theatre is giving you a chance to catch the legendary rock band live.

The Fixx’s Baton Rouge show serves as one stop on its summer-long Beach Tour, which celebrates the 35th anniversary of its most acclaimed album, Reach the Beach. At this special concert event, The Fixx will perform the album in its entirety. This tour marks the first time the band has set out to perform one of its albums front-to-back in a live setting.

Reach the Beach produced three Top 40 singles: “One Thing Leads to Another,” “Saved By Zero” and “The Sign of Fire.” The album’s success can be partly attributed to its lead singles’ airtime in the early days of MTV (when the network still played music videos).

Tickets prices for The Fixx’s Aug. 20 performance at Manship Theatre vary by seating location and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Check out The Fixx’s music video for “One Thing Leads to Another” below: