How to submit nominations for Business Report’s 40 Under 40 Awards

Business Report is now accepting nominations for its annual Forty Under 40 awards program.

Each year, the magazine spotlights and honors promising young professionals in our community who have achieved success and excelled in their field before the age of 40.

Business Report is looking for people who have demonstrated leadership, initiative and dedication in pursuing their careers and community service, and who are likely to continue to do so. Those recognized include executives, entrepreneurs, politicians, government leaders, nonprofit managers and other professionals.