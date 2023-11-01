“It was to document, at the time, her aging,” the 43-year-old Lambert says today.

At first, Lambert’s photos were part of a personal, albeit sad, passion project. The photographer’s shots had mainly focused on automobiles and corporate headshots up until that point. He had no idea that a few years later he’d be capturing the lives of nearly 100 elderly individuals in his work, known as the Legacy Photo Project. And he couldn’t have known then how those images would spread an uplifting call for awareness of those suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Enter Victoria James. The 30-year-old occupational therapist was then serving as the director of activities for The Pearl at Jamestown, an assisted living and memory care community off Perkins Road.

She’d gotten wind of Lambert’s photos, and was determined to recreate them at The Pearl. For her it would also be a passion project, but on a more positive note.

“This is a population that is forgotten,” James says. “And I just have fallen in love with these human beings that I work with all of the time. I see in infinite ways how much wisdom and experience that they still carry with them.”

What if, James wondered, she and Lambert could capture the residents at The Pearl as they lived today? Give them a reason to get spruced up? Give them and their families a chance to smile and celebrate their contributions to the world, even as they battled a demoralizing disease?

With James’ coordination—and with family and caretakers’ permission—the duo began taking photos of residents at The Pearl in October 2022. Lambert arranged a simple lighting set up and backdrop in one of the community’s larger apartments, and James engaged with the residents to help their personalities shine. Some sessions were shorter than a minute, as a few residents had difficulty sitting and following directions. Others eclipsed an hour, as the subjects enjoyed the spotlight.

James asked families to bring in clothing or props that represented the residents’ careers, hobbies or important elements of their lives. A former coach played around with a softball, while others clutched telegraph keys, cooking supplies, armed services memorabilia and more.

“Many of (these residents) cannot verbalize what they did professionally and what they contributed. Yet, if you give them something that they were very familiar with, at one point, it all comes rushing back,” James says. “It clicks for them.”

Long-term memories are typically the last ones lost for a person with neurodegenerative disease, James explains—making it easier for residents to connect with long-cherished objects.

“Having that piece elevated the project from just a photo shoot to a really meaningful project,” James says today.

At that first photo session, James and Lambert captured roughly 80% of residents at The Pearl. They printed and compiled a few of the photos for a calendar, which raised $800 for Alzheimer’s Association.

In March, The Pearl’s parent company Phoenix Senior Living learned of the team’s work and asked them to recreate the project at its other communities in the Southeast. By this fall, Lambert and James (who was recently promoted to Corporate Director for Programming for all of Phoenix Senior Living), had photographed close to 80 individuals at eight Phoenix locations in Louisiana and Georgia—and they aren’t slowing down.

In October, they launched the Legacy Photo Project website to share their work and mission. This month, in line with Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, the team plans to host its first quarterly photo shoot for about 10 to 12 Louisianians suffering from Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Each featured photograph will be paired with a short write-up about the person’s life, with information about how to support organizations working to fight for and care for those with neurodegenerative diseases.

“We’re at a critical shortage for care and support for those that are inevitably going to be helpless and very, very much in need of external support at varying degrees,” James adds. “The website’s purpose is to generate that emotional attachment.”

As for Lambert, the project has given him a new perspective to consider as his family continues to care for his grandmother. The emotions he’s experienced alongside his photo subjects have shifted his own view of aging and disease.

“A lot of what I had seen up to that point is all of the bad stuff, unfortunately, with my grandmother. But every time we do one of these (shoots), my view changes and I learn something new … this idea that that person is still a person,” Lambert says. “They’re still there, even though parts of their mind may not be.” theirlegacyremains.org

This article was originally published in the November 2023 issue of 225 magazine.