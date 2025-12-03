Baton Rouge’s hot yoga scene has a new face. Here’s where you might catch Lane Kiffin

Less than 24 hours after his flight from Oxford to the Capital City landed at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Lane Kiffin was already finding his zen. The new LSU head football coach began his Monday morning with a workout he has become well-known for on social media: hot yoga.

Kiffin got his sweat on at an early morning Yogalates Studio class. And now, we’re ready to follow his lead. Read on for a few other local studios offering hot yoga. And keep an eye out, because you might just catch the new head coach on a neighboring mat.

With many Tigers featured each week, Kiffin just may be Hotworx LSU’s next Wednesday Warrior.

At both the Southdowns and Highland locations, you might find him feeling the burn with ToneBR next.

Will Kiffin kick off this new chapter with Evolve Studios? Stay tuned to find out.

Close to campus, you might find him stretching it out with the Leela Yoga team on Highland Road. You may even catch him at Pelican to Mars with Leela instructor Zoe Klein for Monday Yoga.

