Horses and other large animals roam the fields at CAA’s new barn

Livestock are now populating the sunny pastures of Baton Rouge’s Companion Animal Alliance due to the installation of a new barn and stables. It’s allowing the organization to house all of its animals, whether furry little puppies or an inquisitive group of goats. Instead of traveling back and forth between CAA’s main facility and a location across town that currently houses CAA’s livestock and exotic animals, the new barn and its stables allow CAA to operate in one location so that it can provide the greatest possible care to every animal that comes its way.

“We take in every single lost, abandoned or unwanted animal through our facility. Typically people think of those animals as just dogs and cats, but that’s not all we encounter,” says Jillian Sergio, executive director at CAA. “We also take in livestock and some other exotics, like reptiles. Previously, our livestock and large animals were at the old facility, which was outdated and didn’t really offer what we wanted for our animals. So, after two long years waiting for our barn and stables to actually be complete, they are officially done.”

With the new addition, animals will have access to veterinarians and caretakers nearly every day and will be under daily observation. Sergio explains that the space was designed with the intention of having animals comfortably stay for short-term and long-term periods, depending on each animal’s situation.