Honey whole wheat king cake with pecan cream cheese filling, sponsored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center

A few simple swaps and additions provide this king cake with more beneficial nutrients and less empty calories than traditional versions. The addition of whole wheat flour adds vitamins, minerals and fiber. The filling uses Neufchatel cheese, which contains the protein and flavor of traditional cream cheese, but less saturated fat. The addition of pecans provides heart-healthy unsaturated fats. For those who like to stick to tradition, the cake is topped with a simple glaze colored purple, green, and gold, but skips the additional mounds of colored sugar. To reduce the calories significantly in this king cake, skip the filling and instead just sprinkle cinnamon onto the dough before rolling it up into a log. This is not recommended though, because the filling is delicious, and all delicious things should be enjoyed in moderation.