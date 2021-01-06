How do you replace a legend? It’s a question that has been on Jay Clark’s mind ever since he was tasked to take over for D-D Breaux as head coach of the LSU gymnastics team in August.

It goes without saying this wasn’t just your routine coaching change. Even outside of Baton Rouge, the longest tenured coach in SEC history doesn’t need much of an introduction. So, how does Clark hope to continue Breaux’s 43-year legacy? Well, ironically, by not trying to be D-D Breaux.

“If I wind up trying to be D-D Breaux, I will find myself failing in a lot of areas,” Clark says. “She’s part of a group of coaches of that generation that I would call the warrior class of our profession. This palace of a gym that I’m sitting in is a testament to her career and everything that she accomplished and contributed.”