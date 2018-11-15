Once again, it wasn’t the prettiest sight to see.

LSU’s offensive performance against Arkansas was middling at best as the team only racked up 359 yards against the 2-8 Razorbacks. A lot of it brought flashbacks of the Les Miles offenses of old, stapled by a power rushing attack and a mediocre complementary passing game.

The Tigers even strung together a 14-play drive that featured 13 runs and, granted, did lead to a touchdown in LSU’s unimpressive 24-17 win. The game, which followed a 29-0 loss to Alabama, understandably brought up questions regarding the future of LSU’s offense under coordinator Steve Ensminger and head coach Ed Orgeron. In this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser give you some reasons for optimism regarding the Tiger offense and lay out what it might look like down the stretch and into next season.

What do you think is the answer to the offensive woes?

