Here’s how to participate in the Baton Rouge Chamber’s 2023 economic outlook survey

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber opened its 2023 economic outlook survey and is inviting the Capital Region business community to participate.

Responses will be compiled in BRAC’s 2023 Economic Outlook, a decision-making tool for the organization and businesses throughout the nine-parish region. The survey will remain open through Friday, Oct. 21.

The five-question survey, first introduced in 2007, covers revenue and employment forecasting, and top obstacles related to business growth.

The survey will be released Dec. 6 and will include insights, analysis and a forecast of the Capital Region’s economy for the upcoming year.

