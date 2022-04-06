Have you heard of microschooling? sponsored by Studyville

In the wake of the pandemic, some parents turned to an alternative to traditional schooling called microschooling. It is essentially “outsourced homeschool” and consists of private institutions with certified teachers who work in small groups or one-on-one with students to personalize education. The concept allows closer adult-child relationships to allow teachers to be facilitators of student-led learning, not just deliverers of lessons. Studyville, the Baton Rouge academic “workspace,” is currently accepting enrollment for microschooling that will be offered in the fall of 2022. The transition from a traditional education to a private experience should be researched and discussed among parents and educators to make sure that the approach will cater to the student’s needs. Click here to explore and learn who is the ideal candidate.